Jussie Smollett removed from this season's final episodes of 'Empire'

If convicted of staging a racist and homophobic attack, the TV star could face punishment ranging from probation to one to two years in prison.
2:11 | 02/23/19

Jussie Smollett removed from this season's final episodes of 'Empire'

