Transcript for Justin Timberlake postpones NYC show due to bruised vocal chords

and look forward to "Pop news" right now. We'll begin with some painful news for Justin timbke fans. So we have video of him Monday performing at msg, Madison square garden and two days later on Wednesday the ten-time grammy winner was forced to call off his show here in New York City. Timberlake feeling terrible letting down his fans and posted this apology on Instagram writing, I'm sorry to announce I have to postpone the show at msg tonight. That was last night on doctor's orders. My vocal chords are severely bruised. No word on how it happened. The good news for his chore at least Timberlake has four days to rest before his next show in Buffalo, New York, and a silver lining for his New York City fans, if you were supposed to go to the show that has been canceled, it has been rescheduled for January 31st, 2019 which is Justin's birthday. And I have friends who came like four hours away to be -- they were in line when they found that it was canceled. They're here this morning so they made up for it. But the idea -- We better deliver. J.T. Gives so much in his performance. Takes so much out of him. It's a serious thing. If they are bruised and you don't rest them, you sound like me so -- okay. Moving on. With Halloween season upon us, comedians Billy Eichner and Tiffany haddish decided to have a little fun with a classic Halloween movie "Hocus pocus." You remember that starring with Bette midler, Sara Jessica park owner and Kathy gentleman women economy looking for a third witch to make a more inclusive version of the movie. Listen. So we're looking for someone to play the third witch. Oh, no. Yes. I'm not even from this country. Where are you from? That's better. Where are you from? Diversity. From are you from? Brazil. A brill zillion witch. Look at that. Yes. Yes. That is a little sneak peek of what our friend Tiffany will be bringing tomorrow. George Stephanopoulos, take off the tie and get ready. If you didn't see -- Interesting too much fun. When Tiffany was on last time she loves to dance. Has great move, George not a giant dancer and grabbed him by the tie and fun ensued for us. My me too moment. Oh. Okay. Next. I've just been told move on. Please. This is important. We have an update on the alleged beer thief in England I told you about Wednesday on -- in "Pop news." Caught on surveillance. There he is looking a lot like David Schwimmer. Well now David Schwimmer himself is speaking out. He saw our story. He sent this video. Posted it on Twitter. Recreating the scene That's great. Also wrote, officer, I swear it wasn't me. As you can see I am in New York and to the hard working blackpool police, good luck with the investigation. #Itwasn'tme. So if that wasn't enough, the blackpool police department where the crime took place actually responded to David with a "Friends" joke writing, thanks for being there for us, David Schwimmer. We appreciate your support and still no update actually on the suspect. He is probably at large drinking the stolen beer, laughing that we are talking about this whole thing. Wow. That was great. Thank you, Lara. Thank you very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.