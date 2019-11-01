Transcript for R. Kelly's lawyer threatens defamation suit

It'll be a cold one. New fallout for R. Kelly under fire since that docu-series was released. Now his lawyer is firing back in ray new interview right here defending the singer from those sexual misconduct claims and linsey Davis spoke with him in Chicago and now threatening to sue. Reporter: They are, Cecilia. Good morning to you, R. Kelly's lawyer is pushing back on all fronts with regard to claims both past and present. As for those current allegations, R. Kelly is currently keeping two young ladies against their will, the lawyer says that he has met with them both personally and they're happy. Can you describe the physical abuse? I wish I would have been able to see the fullness of the monster I was dealing with. Reporter: In the midst of an onslaught of allegations, defiance from R. Kelly's attorney. We know what happened and we know those things didn't happen. The man was not operating a harem or a sex cult or holding people hostage or anything like that. Reporter: Steven Greenberg speaking to us on R. Kelly's behalf for the first time since the release of the lifetime docu-series, "Surviving R. Kelly." You know if he plans to have any legal action against anyone? Well, hopefully he'll sue lifetime. For what, defamation of character. For defamation. People shouldn't be able to do this to someone. Reporter: Regarding the decades long claim that he is involved with minors. Does he deny ever having a sexual relationship with someone who is under the age of consent? Yes, he absolutely does. Was he married to Aaliyah when she was 15. He was. Elvis was married to Priscilla. So then 15 is not of the age of legal consent, right? Right, except that my understand something she did not claim to be 15 and in order to get married she had to lie about her age. And he is saying he had no idea. No idea. Also responding to current allegations being made by the savage family. They say R. Kelly is holding their daughter Jocelyn against her will right now. No one ever complained about anything until some producer came and found them. That's not exactly true. The savages do have police reports that they filed, right, saying that R. Kelly's former manager and current manager threatened them. That's been documented. Mr. Savage and I hate to diss used car salesmen. When he first made allegations he had his younger daughter present a video blasting R. Kelly saying she's going to be a rap star. He's in this for his own personal gain. Reporter: All of this coming on the heels of lady gaga's announcement she's pulled her 2013 collaboration with R. Kelly, "Do what you want" from streaming services. ??? You can have my heart ??? ??? do what you want with my body ??? Reporter: Lady gaga did a song with him in 2013 and there were no problems. Now there were rumors about Mr. Kelly back then. What has changed between then and now? I'll tell you what's changed between then and now, she says if I don't disclaim my association with him, it might hurt my chance to get an Oscar. That's exactly what it is. Now joining the chorus of voices condemning R. Kelly, his own daughter, the oldest of his three children who wrote a lengthy post where she calls him a monster and says, quote, I am well aware of who and what he is. I grew up in that house. Guys. So much disturbing news about all this. Linsey, thank you. Now to a bombshell lawsuit

