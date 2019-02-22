Transcript for Lara Spencer reveals her 2019 Oscars gown

We are just two days away in case you hadn't heard from the oscars. I am packed and ready to go and you guys helped me. I'm leaving right after the show. I wish you were coming. Me too. But I'm missing one very important item. My red carpet dress. On Tuesday here on "Gma" we showed you the options that I found. Each one $100. I like this. I purchased them at a charity sale at their annual fashion for action where they donate pieces. That's great. Goes to those in need. If you could get down and get up in that, then, yeah. Very important to know if I could do it. So, listen, thank you so much. 40,000 of Y voted to help me out. What's the one? Four dress, one winner, drum roll, please. And the winner is thanks to you, dress number 3. Ooh. But also good. It is business in the front and a party in the back. George, it wasn't our pick. It was not our pick but it's very nice. I love that pink one too so you will see that down the road. I'll wear all four of those at some point. You will see me backstage in the dress you those when I talk to the winners as he or she comes off the Oscar stage. I guarantee no one else is wearing a dress from a visit

