Transcript for LeBron James signs deal with LA Lakers

Hope it has a happy ending. Now we switch gearsnd tal about the H move for leb James. The king, he taking his talents to Los Angeles and abc'sla fa is here with all the details. Good morning, Paula. Good morning to you,michael. And it was one of their greats, Magic Johnson, who came in and closed this deal spending three hours with Lebron James at one of his L.A. Homes over the weekend. It is official, Lebron is a R. After a frenzied weekend F scrutinizing his every move king James finally made his decisi Lebron is laker. Reporter: Spend the next four years playing for one of E most storied franchises in NBA history, the los anges Lakers. This is a seismic shift in the league, theest player in the NBA going from the east to the west. Reporter: The Lakers have6 championship butaven't made the playoffs for the last five years. The Ty rejoicing with fans ide staples center participating in lron's signature pregam routine. On thanking his hometown before departing on Instagram saying, thank you, northeast Ohio, for an incredible fou season will always be home and Cleveland fans and the cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert thanking him right back in a statement saying, Lebron, you came home anticipate delivered the ultimate goal. Nothing bppreciation and great toward for everything you put into every moment you spent in cavaliers uniform. This announcement was unusually low key for the three-time NBA champ who turned his last two announcements into majoredia events. I'll take my talent to south beach. I love you. Imogen back. Reporter: But the four-year, $154 million deal anything B diary. The "L.A. Times" reporti magic Johnson visitedron atis home in los anges on Saturday night to help seal the deal. And former laker kobe bryt tweeting, welcome to the family, king James. So, Lebron made it very clear this was going to be a family decision. He has two homes and a production company L.A. And he leaves Cleveland on much better terms this time around you heard fro the Cavs owner. He said he looks forward to retiring Lebron's Jersey down the road. Sorry, George. Healsll without a doubt. It is business. Sports is a business and for these guys you have to do what's best F your Fam which is mething he did a we wish him all the been L.A. E won't L Cleveland behind. He has a big house there too. It's going be hot cali

