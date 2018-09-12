-
Now Playing: Mariah Carey talks 15th studio album and 'Glitter' reaching No. 1
-
Now Playing: Mariah Carey gives a special live performance of 'With You' on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: 'Avengers: Endgame' prepares for emotional finale in 1st trailer
-
Now Playing: Behind the scenes of 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'
-
Now Playing: Celebrating National Bacon Day at BarBacon
-
Now Playing: Mariah Carey's classic holiday song 'All I Want for Christmas is You' is back on top
-
Now Playing: Post Malone's New Year's gig
-
Now Playing: Comedic actor Kevin Hart turns down Oscars hosting gig
-
Now Playing: Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken perform 'O Holy Night'
-
Now Playing: Kevin Hart steps down as 2019 Oscars host
-
Now Playing: Michael Strahan surprised Kate Bosworth with a football-themed present
-
Now Playing: Kevin Hart steps down as Oscars host amid backlash over homophobic tweets
-
Now Playing: Julia Roberts talks new movie 'Ben is Back'
-
Now Playing: Ariana Grande accepts Billboard's Woman of the Year award
-
Now Playing: Kevin Hart steps down from hosting the 2019 Academy Awards
-
Now Playing: Insomniac Theater: 'Swimming with Men' and 'Bernie The Dolphin'
-
Now Playing: Ella Mai performs a special mashup of 'Trip' and 'Boo'd Up' on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Constance Wu's historic Golden Globes nod is breaking barriers for Asian-Americans
-
Now Playing: Meet the new 'Bachelor' contestants
-
Now Playing: Jehovah's Witnesses' house of worship a target of arson