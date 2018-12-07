Transcript for Neve Campbell reveals the straw that literally broke her back

happiness G. None other thanss neve Campbell who is starrin- yes, give it up for H Starring in a new film "Skyscrapeand, you know, you just rocked T new yk premiere. I did, ye The other night. Yeahwe had a lot of fun. A lot of Fu ysot of fun. This movie is a lot of fun and very tense. I telling you theree sweat beadsing off my head. We rememberou from "Party of five" and congratulations to N your personal life you'rearty of four and you just adopted a baby boy. Yes. To golong with your 6-year-old son, go along with ur 6-year-old son andte it's the most incredible thing we've eed which is so sweet and hows going you. So awes I mean, Raynor is the most wonderful littoy and our S caspian is madly in love with him. Literally has taken the rol in the most beautiful way a Ju so much joy every morning.eally great. So now big brother now. But your old sonn't know you an actress. He did not. Weidn't tell him. I wanted to K for a bit. And one he parent in his class told him actually and he came -- He came Hom one night and said, mommy, are you ncampbell? Oh, really? I was like, that's a weird estion.I am and let me explain what theabut, you know, he's enying itactually. We all enjoy it we all enjoy your career and erything that you do and we Y this movie "Skyscraper" so we're not going to waste any more time and watch a clip. Okay. Neve Campbell Sit down. We're ING to brace ourself, all right? Okay. I love you. Youetter. Count with me. Fifour, th two, one. Pl ] H, my heart rate is up. I see why everybody wears the fitbits now. Yeah, exactly. Oh,man, you know what, Dwayne was here earlier. He said you were such a trouper in the film, so much of a trouper after you had to have surgery. I I had spine ery. Have a cage in my spine like bionic woman. Oh, my goodness. Everybohinks he's the tough one. I K right. It's me. I had to carry Noah the adorable little. He's little but he's like 65 pounds a lot in the movnd was a dancer so my back was already a little compromised so,you know, it was straw that broke the camel's back literally. T it's okay. All good. O character in "Scream" friend's name was dewie. Dwayne was here with his mom. His nickname wasdewie. I didn't know . I called him D.J. Altho N. -- Noah called him Dwayne the bible joson. Congratulations on theew baby boy. Thank you. [ Applause And "Skyscraper" hits theaters tomorrow. Make sure go out and check oute call, everybody. We'll go over to All right, George.

