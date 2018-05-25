{"id":55430922,"title":"Rose McGowan responds to Harvey Weinstein turning himself in","duration":"4:13","description":"The actress and outspoken Weinstein accuser reacts to the news that he is turning himself into police in an exclusive interview with \"GMA.\" ","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/rose-mcgowan-responds-harvey-weinstein-turning-55430922","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}