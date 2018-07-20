Roseanne rages about Valerie Jarrett, saying she thought she 'was white'

More
A new video shows Roseanne Barr discussing the racist tweet she posted about a former Obama administration official that prompted the cancellation of her sitcom.
1:09 | 07/20/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Roseanne rages about Valerie Jarrett, saying she thought she 'was white'
Generally. And Melamine. And I you and I'm the company and how you told me yeah. Yeah and what am I doing what I call me no you wouldn't literally. And hanging low and fat. Yeah. And. Okay. Are. A a. Yeah and hope.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56715461,"title":"Roseanne rages about Valerie Jarrett, saying she thought she 'was white'","duration":"1:09","description":"A new video shows Roseanne Barr discussing the racist tweet she posted about a former Obama administration official that prompted the cancellation of her sitcom.","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/roseanne-rages-valerie-jarrett-thought-white-56715461","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.