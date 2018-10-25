Transcript for Behind-the-scenes of the Broadway hit 'Frozen'

with a behind-the-scenes look at "Frozen on Broadway." Carla hall got to go backstage and took a turn on stage. Here she is. Yes. ??? Let it go let it go ??? 2013 Disney animated film frozen is now on Broadway. For the first time -- Chilling, icy spells of love, laughter and, of course, a little Disney magic to fans from New York's legendary St. James theater. Princess Anna. Yeah. I couldn't wait to hit the frozen stage of arendelle. Inside it is frozen and magical and I can't wait to see how they did the magic and the amazing performance of frozen. I got it ready. First up, I met with the show's producer, Thomas Schumacher. I can't wait to meet everyone. To get ready for my big debut. Had did the St. James theater. I was here for the opening of "Frozen." I always thought of "Frozen" as a play or musical for kids. Oh, yeah. I was blown away. Well, that's the surprise of it, I think. The idea of these two women who have been separated from each other and how they experience this story for me is thrilling. Then it was time to experience the magic. Now we'll put you through several things so -- First up, Elsa's magic cape. Wow! You nailed it. Then just like queen Elsa, I brought the ice to arendelle and I even got a chance to meet Sven. Look at you. You look beautiful. Oh, and look at those eyes. Are you winking at me? Puppeteered by the incredible Adam Jephson. You can't sneak up on anything. And I'd be a little tall if I did. After a quick rehearsal. ??? Let it go ??? I'm home. It was almost time for me to hit the stage but I couldn't go on without a little luck from queen Elsa and princess Anna. Break a leg. See you out there. Break a leg. See you on the ice. Your hair. See you on the ice. Literally. I'll be on the ice. What! Then it was time. You are looking familiar to me. Ya? I'm a chef and I'm on "Gma." Ah, good morning, arendelle, yeah. No, good morning, America. Well, Carla, I need to speak to my customers now so please pack your knives and go. Before I knew it, it was time to let it go. ?????? by the time the snow began to fall from the sky during curtain call, "Frozen" and its past had melted my heart. You were amazing! Reporter: For "Good morning America," Carla hall, ABC news, New York. Carla can do it all. She is amazing and you can see "Frozen" on Broadway right now. Couldn't you see ginger zee in We are coming up on eight

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.