Transcript for Shark Week turns 30

Shaq has his work cut out for him when he goes head to head the sharks tonight the discovery channel's shark week kicks off. Its thirtieth anniversary. It's part of love eating eye is thirty years. Of the scary in a fascinating all that I have to wait on this is weak leg if I get pumped war we report you think that your employer I'm on won't get my comment and I byline 8 PM Atlanta but I don't want to watch I'll yes I think I would be wish Jack in the tank. I. Argue I've got an player that would be back then yeah you're right thirty years of terrifying growing. Folks since 1988. Much to enjoy a summit got shark tank meets chart week this week they've got guys the Eddy feeding frenzy. Jessica you all the sports fans are gonna let some of the biggest names in our it's facing off with the biggest. They tendency. Thank goodness. 5050 chance rude it's Shaq vs shark attack only eight. Don't worry about a thing. Wow check out. It's shark weeks thirtieth anniversary premier NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal faces his years. Children humor. While USC hall of Famer Rhonda Rouse these parades is tested as she takes on a new heavyweight the make those shark. Mercury term. Or. Beyond the adrenaline shark week is about an underwater education on the intriguing predator. Athletes Lindsey Vonn Aaron Rodgers and rob and Ron gronkowski he's learning in one episode that some are in troubled waters. I feel like everyone thinks the sharks are at this monster predator. But they need protection too I never won a seat any animal staying. With shark encounter is likely to last week where a thirteen year old boy and twelve year old girl were reportedly bit on two separate beaches in the New York City area. And recent sightings like this one in California. While technically a big fish those rows of sharp teeth are still to be. Respected. Animals are absolutely incredible graceful creatures mean they're made out to be many years but we're not on their menus. So you know attacks may occur but they're extraordinarily rare. And there's so much shark week action including a study of the spot of jaws the sharks killer six cents and all star athletes as we talked about. Graf does that shark gave this. The Bobbitt when he encounters a tiger shark they'll see all of that on T. They're beautiful and they need to be protected they are nearly all an act as best the impetus for you going and doing not a heavily protected by me know just as. I'm not going anywhere near the Christian right here Malcolm is standing dear dish yeah it looks nominees I mean this week is kick off tonight on discovery I'm pumped my kids are pumped this is going to be something fun it's a celebration. Yes.

