Transcript for Taylor Swift shares lessons learned in 'Elle'

news" exclusive. Taylor Swift gracing the new cover of "Elle" magazine rocking the cute bangs and inside she's written an article and it's titled "30 things I learned before turning 30." In it she says she let other opinions of others on the guys she dated affect her too much. For an approval seeker it was an important less to have my own value system of what I actually want. And on fashion Taylor says it's all about playful experimentation saying if you don't look back at pictures of some of your old looks and cringe, you're doing it wrong, That's true. That's a good point. Yeah. Guilty. When it comes to accepting her body, Taylor says there's no quick fix. I've worked hard to retrain my brain that a little extra weight means curves, shinier hair and more energy, all good things. Taylor is sounding like she's in a very good place in her life. In the new issue of "Elle" which hits newsstands nationwide, thanks, Taylor. Here's another one, fans of the ABC show "Nashville" will be thrilled to hear the show has been given yet another life. This time on Broadway. Wow! Why didn't we think of this? Such a great idea. The series that brought you Connie Britton versus Hayden Panettiere is being converted to a musical by the Tony writer behind hits like "Altime" saying they're building an original story with entirely new music written by major Nashville and Broadway songwriters. He says he's so excited to, quote, deliver Broadway's first score of true contemporary country music. Love it. Love it. Love it. What a good idea. Fun to look at, Halle berry is the latest Hollywood superstar to share some new body art. The Oscar winner posted this, check her out on Instagram showing this massive vine tattoo rising up the length of her spine. The internet is going crazy for this and she captions it who says I'm not a mermaid? She didn't say if it's permanent or for a role but he does follow gaga would recently revealed her own back tattoo of a rose to pay homage to a scene in her movie "A star is born" and Zoe Kravitz flashing a dragonfly by celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Wu. All expressing themselves and sharing their body art with the world. A little body art. Finally it's not easy to do the downward dog with a downward dog distracting you. Look at this. Jenny d'agostino trying to do yoga with her dog doing his own version. Jenny says needless to say she didn't get very far with her yoga workout that day. Thought we'd share that for you on this hump day.

