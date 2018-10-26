Transcript for Tiffany Haddish on giving out a fake number to men

hilarious and credit talented Tiffany haddish. Thank you. These pictures with your new girlfriend. Yes, that's my boo. Where do you keep it? In the bed with me. We sleep together. Yes. This is my first female relationship. She coal. She get cold, boy. She cold. But she warm up after a while. She's a little sharp too. It must be amazing, you know, your career just skyrocketed and now you're winning emmys and on the top of everybody's list. Is it a little overwhelming at times? No, I planned this. I planned this. Not overwhelming. Only part -- like I do get sleepy. I do get really sleepy but nothing a little energy drink can't fix. A nap. I want you to remind people of the line you said. "Girls trip." A lot of people got to know her. We knew her beforehand but many saw you for the first time on that. There's a good cast on "Girls trip" and trying to cast this last person and your agent goes and they said they're looking for a name and what did you say? I said, I've had a name since 1979 and it's Tiffany haddish. -- I love that. Let them know she ready and I had to audition four times but finally I got the job. Yeah. I can't picture anybody else in the role. Now "Nobody's fool." Uh-huh. You got a little advice for people because as you were talking about your sister's character and tries to find a guy online. You do something on your Instagram because she wants to help you all out. It's a public service from Tiffany. She's going to help you with a fake number if somebody comes up to you who maybe not somebody you want to get with. Their breath stank. The dude is not your type. You don't want to be rude. This is what you can do. Hey there, I'm Tiffany haddish. And I'm gonna keep it real with you right now, uh-huh. You're talking to me because whoever gave you this number don't want you. It's all good, though. At least you got to talk to me, right? So they call that number. Have you ever given out a fake number? Yes, girl, yes. I usually give out my grandma phone number then that way she got somebody to talk to. Ah. That's so sweet. She not here right now, baby, but what's your name? Oh, you go to school? You go to the library? I'm good. You sure? You are turning red every time I look at you. I think you have George shook. He's afraid to say anything to you because you might grab him. You have so many things in the work even working on a rap album. Yes. Your name rap name. Tiffany city because I'm full of tenacity and I'm trying to win this. ??? Ahhh ??? You got something for everything. I love it. I've been preparing. You were ready for -- Took classes and everything, studying, all that I can read now, everything. I tell you right now everybody here loves you truly. You brighten up the whole day, the whole room. So happy for you. You are perfect to go into the weekend giving up energy for the weekend. The movie "Nobody's fool" is in theaters next Friday, November the 2nd. Go out and support and see this, Tiffany haddish, eve

