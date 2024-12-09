Woman pauses National Anthem after interruption — then slays rest of the performance

Brithny Liceli Gomez was singing the National Anthem at a Knicks game when she stopped after someone shouted. After awkward silence, the crowd cheered her on and she delivered a stunning performance.

December 9, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live