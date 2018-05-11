Transcript for AAP denounces spanking in new guidelines

Now to that "Gma" parenting alert about spanking. The American academy of pediatrics came out with its strongest language yet of using it as a form of punishment. Dr. Jen Ashton is here. How did the guidelines change. This is the first time they have issued what they call policy statement or guidelines in 20 years on hitting, spanking -- they call it corporal punishment. This is a loaded and charged topic. I tweeted about it just an hour ago from the green room. Lots of interesting comments. People are saying there is a big difference between spanking and corporal punishment. And hitting. And hitting. Exactly. A lot of people saying they were spanked as a child and they turned out fine. They think it teaches respect, but I think there are more questions here than answers. The American academy of paid yat Ricks is clear. They are against hitting and spanking as a means of corporal punishment. What's your short-term goal or long-term goal? Why are you doing it? What are you trying to teach? When they say the goal of parental discipline is to teach responsibility and self-control, does hitting, spanking, corporal punishment do that? What are considered the downsides? When they have studied this, the data does show that in children that are spanked or hit, it can be ineffective. Again, short-term or long-term, and it can lead to aggressive behavior, that it may damage the parent-child relationship both short-term and long-term and it can increase the risk of mental health disorders, and low iq, cognitive development. I'm getting it on my feed as well. I said we're going to be talking about this because you know there are a lot of people saying, hey. I got spanked and I turned out all right. I'm one of them. But the verdict is still out, however. But I think that the issue here for parents is because it can reflect both what's going on in the parent as well as situationally what's going on in the child, we have to give some tips to parents. If you find that it's getting out of control, talk to a professional, a social worker. Take a time-out not just for your child, but for yourself and just focus on the bigger issues. What you are trying to show them, and take steps to lower your stress, because that may be all you need. For me, I had a son who was 6 feet tall when he was 14 years old so I said, what's the end game here if I try to spank him? He is already bigger than I am. A 14-year-old, when I think of spanking, I'm thinking -- Younger, right. I think the conversation is going to continue for us online, robin. People are really interested in weighing in on this. Okay. And do it responsibly because it scares me when you talk about hitting and saying -- And I think any parent is just trying to do the best they can for their parenting role and their their child. Yeah. It will continue. All right, Jen.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.