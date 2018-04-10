Transcript for Could this app help parents monitor their kids at school?

It's our "Gma" cover story and you may know that it's national bullying awareness month and there is a brand-new app to help parents monitor phones and protect their kids. Becky Worley has a closer look. Good morning, Becky. Reporter: Good morning, George. Yes, your child may have a whole life online that you don't know anything about. Are they being bullied? Are they inadvertently bullying someone else? How can you help your child if you can't see what's going on in their digital life? Teen suicide, cyberbullying, gaming addiction. Parents are trying to figure out how to help their children navigate a new world dominated by technology. But that challenge is tough because all of those dangers and social pressures are hidden in here. To stay involved parents need better tool, now a potential game changer new apps and devices entering the market to give parents more control and visibility into kids' phones. On your phone when you go into your app you will see every single app your child has. Should your child wander off, online somewhere that we would deem inappropriate, you'll get an immediate alert on your phone. Tom kerrstin is a spokeamerican for zift and what topics trigger an alert tell you a conversation is needed tore the child and curated article on parenting issues and where they can share stories of success. It allows you to provide restrictions on your son or daughter's phone so you can simply with the push of a button limit the amount of time per day that you want your child to be on the phone. Reporter: All coming at a time made more difficult by the isolating aspects of digital devices. Now, this app is pretty easy to use. The company says parents shouldn't have to be I.T. Experts to stay on top of what their kids are doing online. It's available for iOS and android users and while some of its features are in a free app, other features need the premium version which costs $4.99 a month. Becky, talk more about this remote control access for the parents. Oh, man, that's the most common question I get as a tech reporter. Those remote control kill switches, if you will, are in the premium features. You can create blackout schedules around bedtimes and block specific apps. You can turn off access completely all from the parent's phone. I mean I talk to parents every day who tell me among toring and controlling their kid's device usage dominates their relationship with their kids. It's so maddening. So any tool to help them limit time is good. You know, I should also mention that apple has new screen controls built into their new phone and iPad operating systems iOS 12 so by all meanings try them. Try this zift app and see what works for you. We are going to do it. Becky, thanks very much. I just downloaded that. Thank you very much, Becky, for

