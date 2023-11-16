Little girl has hilarious reaction to mom's spelling explanation

"What does 'H-U-H' spell?" Scarlett asked her mom. "Huh?" her mom replied, prompting a confused reaction from the 4-year-old, who repeated the question several more times.

November 16, 2023

