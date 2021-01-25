This Girl Scout has the cutest sales pitch video

Kadence Heykoop has a goal of selling 2,000 cookies so she can get a Chromebook. While delivering her passionate pitch, Heykoop also reveals a brand new cookie flavor!
0:24 | 01/25/21

