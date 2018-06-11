Can't get your kids off their devices? These automatic kill switches can help

More
ABC News' Becky Worley explores some of the popular screentime limiters or apps available to help children cut back on the amount of time they spend on their phones.
4:05 | 11/06/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Can't get your kids off their devices? These automatic kill switches can help

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58994029,"title":"Can't get your kids off their devices? These automatic kill switches can help","duration":"4:05","description":"ABC News' Becky Worley explores some of the popular screentime limiters or apps available to help children cut back on the amount of time they spend on their phones. ","url":"/GMA/Family/video/kids-off-devices-automatic-kill-switches-58994029","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.