Transcript for 9-year-old gets Colorado town to lift snowball fight ban

We will switch gears to a 9-year-old who is learning to fight for his rights. Overnight he got his Colorado town to lift its ban on snowball fights. Adrienne Bankert is here with the story. Good morning, Adrienne. Good morning. What's more synonymous with winter than snowmen and snowball fights but in one town it was against the law for almost a century but not anymore. Wherever there is snow, there are snowball fights. From police officers playing with kids. This epic New York City winter war. Or a little playful fun on capitol hill. But in severance, Colorado, for nearly 100 years throwing snowballs has been illegal until today. Dane best wanted to change the law and he did. He just said, mom, I would like you to go change the law and I said, I'm not going to fight to change the law. If you feel this is something you want changed then let's take the steps and see if it's something you could do. Reporter: Dane had 20 of his classmates sign a petition and gave a presentation to the town board on why it should be legal to throw snowballs. I call this regular meeting to order. Reporter: On Monday night the severance town board voted unanimously to lift the ban. You just changed the law, buddy. Reporter: It's only fitting threw out the very first lawful snowball in celebration. And severance board members say they're hoping to do a big giant snowball fight and have a special day for Dane for working so well with local government. I'm sure the bow tie helped. He's the first kid in 100 years who decided to do this? It's interesting. Over the past 60 years the town board invited kids to come down and to learn about lawmaking so they use this snowball fight law to motivate them to be active in government. Dane just happened to be the first one to actually get it done. Wow. So, listen, we have a 7-year-old making millions and a 9-year-old that's changing laws. Pretty good. What are we doing?

