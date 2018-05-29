9-year-old's lemonade stand raises over $5K for baby brother's medical bills

A 9-year-old boy raised over $5K for his little brother's medical bills after he was diagnosed with a rare and terminal neurological condition.
0:59 | 05/29/18

Transcript for 9-year-old's lemonade stand raises over $5K for baby brother's medical bills
