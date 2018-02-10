Transcript for Brew your own 'potions' this Halloween in this magical mixology class

Cauldron is an immersive interactive popped company experience. We've we bring the magic that simple life. It's science technology. We're creating an environment and fueling and its world. When walking the road and working magic wand and there how to through three molecular. The entire venue is designed to do you. Dragon's breath. Very popular. Celebrate after he lit on fire. And the like carpentry and feeling it was felt that. I think that they reading about it lots and years actually.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.