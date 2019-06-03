Transcript for Buddy Valastro and Duff Goldman make pastry magic in the 'GMA Cake Shop'

Okay. And. Hey guys secular elite like proposal the final touches at that lets you all have done this morning you're gonna do. Every week on your fat Lewis knew she also tell people. What they can expect that. Fireworks sapphire. Everybody on hadn't had this big game and making case of Jeff throughout its its yes. Could that mean honestly people have been won the seat mean golf go head to head for years they finally have been it's good to be at bake the cakes are going to be out of control. Sombrero. Both so competitive it's look no let Lou yeah. Trash talking right you never Chris Dorgan amendment area I'd. Geekspeak moment that Saddam. Just former trash talking the minutemen. How do I'd save of the ship. Yeah. I'm I'm thinking at the other guys go back to you respect upon. You already yeah. And when. A. If they should hear a gay so the theme was morning's Dan Abram in New York I live in LA. But you know what I'm in New York in a few good mornings I think of vehicles man. This is that. Everything bagel. But the locks. Sorry smoked salmon by. Red onions capers. A little Samir a little Smith but in the inside his lemon poppy and so. I don't remember they're pushing you get a good picture of this one because he said it's not your boss or so but. What are you happy with a look at tomorrow. Ingrid aren't they get up. Well yet again for body trumbull. At. We're live. Yeah you start hand did manage. Includes the right yeah. Best chance and everything. Yeah he's gotta love that you. I didn't tell us your lot your creation here wolf I gotta tell you when I heard Jim main herd to breakfast I thought of every morning when a wiggle my wife and I want you guys you guys are truly the best there and honestly. I am may now. I just basic truth that wig and you guys and I live instrument of public debt. But I gotta tell you for me I just wanted to bring the energy of what rings and it's. All the hosts and when a big breakfast at the pancakes waffles bacon posed aids it all that good stop. I'm better off what Kaufman. Georgia scared that body I know George is particular about his hands so you know we want to fool around. All right so we have a 5000 to each charity are on the line here so let's see. Who likes jobs. Or. How about what he's creation. That's your play for no hope. Every kid that you no kid on the no can't hungry no can hungry that's a charity you're playing for you're playing for our make a wish from the make A wish foundation so you know. We can't choose by thousands each and. Yeah. But I'm. Complacency but then yeah. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.