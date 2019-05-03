Transcript for Celebrity chef and New Orleans native shares his favorite Mardi Gras recipes

Got to have some food so please welcome, he's my man, cooked off his career building a boiling crawfish, crabs, shrimp, down in Louisiana. Blue smoke executive chef jean-paul bourgeois. If you haven't been to blue smoke in the city, you need to get there. Happy mardi gras, everyone. Happy fat Tuesday. We'll go through some iconic dishes of New Orleans. Iconic sandwiches, the muffaletta. You can make it individual. More that Della, salami, cap cola. Mike and miss robin, I'll ask you to help. The key to this is this olive salad from central grocery and in New Orleans, we ship this up. You really want to give that right in the bottom right there and then just stack your meats right in there. One of the greatest things I like about this sandwich you can create it 24 hour, 48 hours and it only gets better, all that olive gets all in there, just pile it in. Now can you go with the meats and move on to these onions. Now we got these caramelized onions here, look, I got a little beer in this measuring what is New Orleans without a little beer in your food so we'll go ahead and put a little bit in there. Now, we just simply just caramelize these onions in a little butter and some salt and pepper and have the beer reducing. Once it's reduced we have this and then as when I like to change it up from your typical caramelized onion to brown sugar, hot sauce, tabasco is my favorite, use your favorite as well and black pepper and stir that up. Mix that, that gives it a sweet and spicy and very aromatic -- That smells great. How are y'all doing over there. You know the thing is, robin is so good she's making it and just doing it. She's juice doing it. She doesn't even need you. Right here. All right. So once -- once that is built, check this out, check this out. Watch this sandwich. Watch this sandwich. What is going on, boom. What is that? Oh, my gosh. That's New Orleans right there. That's mardi gras in new Orleans. All right, so now we have these onions here. They go right on top of our andouille sausage. We make it at blue smoke. How can I get this? I'm not on "Gma." Jean-paul is not in my house cooking. Come to blue smoke, today, only we're serving these dishes today. You're serving these at the restaurant. To celebrate mardi gras. I went straight to that. What is mardi gras without king cake, guys? I mean, I'm so happy y'all got -- my first king cake of the season. It's from Manny. Dude, this is the best, right? So good. Does everybody have -- can we give it to the audience as well, Sal? So for me, these are the foods that I want at a parade while I'm watching hanging out with my family. What are some of your mardi gras traditions? Man, it's really just celebrating with your family, your friend, trying to have a good time in moderation, of course. And then just ready to go into leapt and cool down for Easter and that's what it is but really the point for the food is have it set up ready to go so when the time comes, you just enjoy and catch some beads. I wonder who is going to get the baby. Let us know. Is there a special treat -- Let us know if anybody got the baby yet? It's very -- What about the baby? So what do you like to do? Just everything you say, family, friends, in fact, I have a family member, Mario is my niece's husband, my sister-in-law's son-in-law -- my sister's son-in-law so we got to bring the music, have this and

