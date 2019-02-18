Transcript for Celebrity chef Samin Nostrat teaches how to cook with salt and acid

Welcome back to "Gma." And chef samin nosrat is the author of the book, "Salt fat acid and heat" she says those fouren dried yepts can make anyone a master chef at home. First, how she came to the rescue for one mom. Single mom nuchene cookses dinner for her kids every night. Her halibut with a mustard lemon sauce is a go-to recipe. It's flavorful. She says it never turn out right. I goo a restaurant. I order fish. They're very smooth and soft. Almost like a buttery soft. That's how I would like my fish to turn out. Reporter: Little does she know chef samin nosrat is watching. ? That aspare jus needs salt. We can tweak the way she uses the acid. Reporter: It's time the rescue this dish. Held ho. Oh, my gosh. Hi. Hi. What a nice surprise. Ta-da. Reporter: They get right to work. Here, somewhat going the make this delicious is a little salt work and a little acid work. You sound like a chemist. It sounds like chemistry. I'm going to teach you a few things to tweak. Makes all the difference. I like kosher salt. It's not that salty. Reporter: You'll be surprised how much salt you need to use. Especially for these potatoes. I generally lay them out. If you do it that way, only the top gets oil. Only the top gets salt. But if you do it this way, they get evenly coated. It's just a way to make sure not only the top is delicious and the rest is bland. Reporter: And instead of cooking the asparagus in the oven, srk amin says boil it. It's absorbing the salt in the water. I say it should be as salty as the sea. I think this could be saltier. If you're freaked out, we can stop. Reporter: And the secret to perfect fish? Some salt, of course. And a little water in the roasting pan. We want the purest cleanest taste with the fish. Reporter: To give the whole dish a kick, you need acid, too. Make a sauce and added after everything is cooked. The vinegar from the must tar. The rice vinegar. And the lemon. I call that layering acid. It's like, boom, bomb, boom. Reporter: Finally, the moment of truth. That sauce is so good. That is good. Hey, teamwork. Yes. So much better than last time I cooked it. And samin nosrat joins us now. I love the apron. Thank you. You say salt, fat, acid, and heat are the key to everything. We start with salt. You say salt is a thing that adds so much flavor. It's a secret flavor-adder. It helps flavorers taste more like themselves. We're going to do a taste test here. I want you to -- do you want to tell us or me? You. Tomatoes really need salt. It brings out the flavor. Just taste one. Like a tomato. Tomato. And these one we salted a few minutes ago. All right. And you can see -- Oh, my good ps. Tastes like chicken. But, yeah. It punches up the flavor. It makes the flavor so much juicier. Something I found interesting. Is that depending on the type of food depends on the salt. Yes, totally. If you have foods cooked in liquid, the water needs to be really, really salty so the food can be absorbing it. Show me how much salt you would put in. Maybe. All right. All right. Okay. Let taste what you -- Interactive audience today. Let's taste what you did. Just don't burn your tongue. I mean, tastes like water, right? Yeah. I think depending on what you're salting, you have to use a different hand motion. You have the use the palmful. Probably like that, too. Let's stur that up. It should be as saltied a the sea. It's extremely hot. All right. But, you also -- but you also in baking and egg else you use salt as well. Exactly. Every where you want salt to elevate flavors. If I have chicken, how much salt? I do the wrist wag. We don't have to pick it up. But I would dooth sides. Hold on. Oh, yeah, you're a natural. Okay. I like that. But baking, too. You just want to taste that chocolate. The favors to get elevated. Here, we do the pinch. The pinch. Yeah. Yeah, yeah. Go ahead. Okay. Good job. Now I want you to taste it. No problem with that. Oh, yeah. These are good. It's really good. I'm going to save that. But also, acid. We have to add acid. We have a secretingredient. Strawberries. What's the difference between these two. Tell me. Okay. Delicious. Equally delicious. But it has a -- a pop, like a finish to it. You want to guess what's in there? Lemon. I stped guessing. It's lemon. You squeeze lemon? Totally. The great thing about acid is it makes flavors pop in your mouth. It brings balance and contrast. So there's a lot of secret sours of acid in our cooking that we don't think about. Sneaking them into food creates the contrast. Sourdough bread, cheese, salami, chocolate. All these things. We have a hungry audience. Sam irgs nrgs, thank you. The elements of good cooking. It's out now. You can watch "Salt, fat, acid, heat" on Netflix. You'll be back tomorrow and we'll talk about fat and heat. We're back now with serene

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.