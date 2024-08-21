Former Biden adviser Susan Rice talks day three of DNC

Susan Rice joins "GMA3" from Chicago to discuss the first half of the Democratic National Convention and what to expect from Bill Clinton’s speech tonight.

August 21, 2024

