Transcript for Why one 69-year-old man wants to legally change his age

found. I love this story. There's a guy who is a dutchman. He's 69 years old. He's fighting for his youth. He's launching a legal battle to officially become 20 years younger. You can't do that. Yes, you can. He said I'm 69, but when I go on tinder, I can't get a date. He said I feel 49. He's petitioning to be able to go back to 49 and be able to list that so when he's seen on tinder they're like, yeah, that's my guy. I think he also said in the article if the government approves it -- he doesn't want to mislead any. He wants it official on his license. I feel like in this instance as someone who used to date online, maybe his age isn't the problem. Answer this question, do you think he should be allowed to change his age? Absolutely not. Why? People identify with different things. People say I identify as black. I identify as white. I identify as a man or woman. He identifies as 49. In my dating years, if I was expecting someone to be serious with and he was 69 and he said he was 49, there's health ramifications. I'm going to give you some suggestions. If he says he's 49 on tinder and then you swipe right -- is that what way you go? Left. Left is the good one. You just called yourself out. Hey, it's okay. A lot of people use it. If you swipe left and then this guy shows up and you meet him in person, you should know he's not 49. When the guy puts his teeth in in the morning, you know he's not 49. When you go to the movie and his tickets are $3 and yours are $20, he's not 49. When his high school pictures are black and white -- You're not 49. He also has seven kids. When they're your age or slightly younger and Michael could baby-sit for them -- He is not 49. When he tells stories about his friends that are no longer living, he's not 49. That's all I'm saying. I think -- good. I say god bless him. How old do you feel? About 28. I never thought about it before, but 28. I feel 25. But I'm not going to lie about it. I think I look hot for 41. Making 4-1 hot again. 41 is the new 28. Michael, you made a promise

