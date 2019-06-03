Transcript for Carla Hall's Thai tuna salad

You can always tell Michael and I are in a good mood when our favorite food contributor is here. Please welcome Carla hall. Hey. How you doing? I'm doing pretty good. You can tell we love having you here because before we even start, Sara is already eating. I know. You have to try things first. I don't pass up an opportunity to eat your food, Carla. Today we're making a Thai tuna salad. I know it's called the coldest day of the year, so I'm wearing pink. I'm wearing white boots. I am bringing the spring because and I think this is a great transition salad so we can start thinking about salads, you know, we're moving from stews to salads, so with this tuna salad. Get started. I want you to toast the Okay. You're going to put the whole thing in that dry pan. No oil or anything. Just shake it into a single layer and you know when to take them out because you're going to use your nose. Is it going to smell -- It's going to smell like toasting like sesame. We each have a setup. We're going to make a dressing. Okay. We're going to make this -- we're going to make a little bit of a dressing to go on our tuna. We have a rice wine vinegar. Rice wine. Yep. We have some Thai curry paste which comes in a can. It comes like this. You just, you know -- Thai curry paste. Okay. Oh. Oh. It's a lot of flavor and you're going to put that in there. This is all measured, right? It's all measured. Thank you for asking. We have learned because we have seen you mess it up before. It wasn't me. Garlic, put that in there. We have some lime juice. Now when you are -- Is this honey? Honey, and we're using Orange blossom. All honeys are not created equally. So play with your honey. Get some darker honey and lighter honey. Play with the taste of honey. Get some local honeys. I love my honey. You love your honey? We're using the sesame oil, and this brings sort of the taste and smell, and it's almost savory. All right? We're going to do some -- that's the lime zest. You know how to lime zest. You know how to zest? I know how to zest. Grab your lime over there. Zest. That's my middle name. Is it your middle name? Yeah. Michael zest. Turn. Turn. Turn. Turn. You only want the green part. Turn. Turn. Are you doing it? I don't hear you. Turn. Turn. Yes. Here's with the lime. You're going -- good. Okay. That -- so a lime zest and then a pinch of salt. That is not measured. A pinch. Right. So mix that up. That looks good. All right. We're going to taste, right? Oh my god. That's so good. You got to toot your own horn. Okay. I got a little -- too much hitback. I smell toasty. You smell it? Put them on the sheet pan so they can cool. All right. So this is just canned tuna. If you don't like tuna, you can use chicken. I'm a chicken guy. You're a chicken guy? You can use fresh tuna too. We put the tuna, the cucumbers. I like the persian cucumbers because the skin is tender. Cut those up. Cilantro. You have cilantro and we'll cut that up. Use the stems. That's where the flavor is. Chilies. Use the whole stem. Didn't cut anything up? Just take this. I get confused on that. Soft herbs, you can use the whole thing, including the stem. That's just how I cut. When I cut, that's how I cut. So sesame seeds will go in there. We have a little ginger and I'm probably running out of time. Didn't even look up. Put in your dressing. Yeah? Michael, you have down there some arugula. Yes, I do. I want you to put in some olive oil on that and a little bit of salt because when you don't dress your salad and just dump this on the salad, it's like going outside with no pants on. Hey. What's wrong with that? I know. Your body looks good, but everybody don't look good. Mm-hmm. Mama going to keep on clothes. Put a little bit on your plate and you're going to give me some. Not all the oil. I know. I know. Michael, I can see my reflection in that. What did you do? You put salt on it too? Yeah, a little salt. Great. Beautiful. Beautiful. I have this. I'm going to put on my salad, right? Mm-hmm. That looks good. We're going to put peanuts on top. Yeah. We're going to put some -- Sara, I know how you're eating. How is it, honey? It's so good. It's so fresh and not slathered in oil. If you like more heat, go ahead and cut some chilies and scatter those. Oh. Hit me. Okay. Hit you. Yes. Yes. Thank you. And then we have a little bit of lime that you want on top. Uh-huh. Okay. More salt. Oh, this salad is taking you into the spring from the winter. I'm going to put all this in my mouth. I tell you right now, this right here is -- oh, best salad I ever made. That's nice. Carla, thank you. You're so welcome. You make it so quick and you make it so easy. You can see this and all of Carla's recipes she shares with us on our Facebook page, Strahan and Sara.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.