Transcript for Would you charge your guests to attend Christmas dinner? Here's why one mom did

You won't be talking about that. Don't talk about what we just talked about at the Christmas dinner table. How about that? There is a grandmother who decided she is charging her family 30 pounds each for dinner, for Christmas because she said, her kids, grand kids, they are just so -- great-grandchildren, sons and daughters, they start coming over and she is doing all the work. She just said, it's too much. So they all got together and agreed that they would pay 30 pounds apiece to come -- Per person? Per person to come to dinner. I'm curious. Would you attend a Christmas dinner if you were being charged for it? Beggars can't be choosers. I'm never going to be the one that's cooking and entertaining. I'm a shower upper and an eater. If someone says, can you throw in some money? I'm more than willing to do that. Now charging per head, if I'm going to get a charge per head, I'm going out to a restaurant because I want to just, like, not deal with anything. If someone's saying, you know -- some people said, bring food or bring something, I could see if I'm the one hosting. Would you charge people if you were hosting? No, but I could see wanting to be in control because as I mentioned, I'm a Virgo. I could see saying bring me money rather than wine. I'll handle all the details. Bring me the wine. Or bring the liquor, but charging per head, that goes into an article with a family of four or five, and that meal is an inconvenience for everyone involved. You can clean and do other things to show you're grateful. I would never charge people for a meal. I know people, like, a birthday dinner and then they make you pay after you invited me to your birthday dinner. If that's the case, happy birthday. I'm not coming. Don't invite me if you are going to charge me. They don't tell you. You're already in there with a burger in your mouth, but if you are going to charge your family -- I feel like as family, if I'm in a room and I know that it's all going on grandma, I'm not going to let that happen. I'm going to step up and say, hey. This is what we need to do. Bring the stuff. Let's buy the food. The labor of making it is what she should be -- that's our gift, but we're bringing the food, and I don't know. I had Jay glazer charge me one time. Jay glazer, works with me at fox. Little guy, about 5'2". He is not 5'2". Yes. Little guy. I wake up and he has got some lobster and caviar, like, stuff I don't even eat for breakfast and brunch every day for, like, three days in a row. He got mad at me and when I left, he gave me a bill. That's called a hotel, Jay. I hope he made the bed in the morning. And this is my best friend, you know? I see why it works out between you two. I paid the bill. I paid it and when we got to work in front of everybody, I said what he did, and they shamed him into giving me the money back. Thanks, Jay. That was some delicious lobster.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.