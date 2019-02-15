Transcript for Chrissy Teigen tweets people's most embarrassing stories

We're going to move onto something. Chrissy Teigen on Twitter, she asked people, what is the most embarrassing thing you have ever done or that's ever been? Good question to ask people out there, and there were some really funny answers that people sent back to her, and I want to start with this one. This one, jelly, said, I went to the confessions for the first time in a long time and when the prst put his hand up, I gave him a high five, but it turns out he was just trying to give me his blessing. I was laughing so hard though this morning at this story that I was sharing them with max because these kind of stories for some reason, there is so much, like, empathy discomfort when you read them. There was one about a guy that went to a hot yoga class and he said, I'm in the class with a bunch of yummy mummies. Yummy mummies? His pants are -- it's hot yoga. When he let a toot go or whatever, he said the acoustics were perfect. I don't know why that's so funny to me. Was this the same guy who was at that Home Depot earlier? Are we talking about earlier? I'm going to blow this place up. This one right here -- I really felt bad for this guy. Lee Ellenberg said, I went to the funeral for my friend's dad when I saw my friend, I meant to ask how his mom is doing, what came out is how's dad doing? He says, I left through the window and I got to say, I did one time. One time. That's why now I do not ask if somebody's pregnant. I do not ask anything. I don't care. The baby could be, like, I'm coming out right now and I'm, like, she ain't pregnant, because I had a football player after the game and you see the players and families after the game and we're on the road and I'm talking to one of the guys' wife and I knew she was pregnant and I said, when are you have the baby? She goes, I had the baby three months ago. I said, I think the team bus is leaving. I got to get on it. I will never -- I was so embarrassed. I wanted to crawl out of there. Oh, man. I felt so bad. That's bad. Do you have anything embarrassing? Really embarrassing and happening today because I kept thinking, I have a lot of stories that don't translate on air an a lot of foot in mouth moments where I can't believe I get paid to talk. One time it happened with Tony dovolani who is here today, and one time I was doing a hit for "Gma" in grand central and they threw to me and they're, like, and our next guest -- and I go, and I'm here with -- and they're screaming in my ear and like, I can't believe I just froze. I just freaked out and had, like, a panic moment and I just stood there like this. It's hard on live TV because I mean, I have never done that, but it is hard.

