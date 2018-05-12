Transcript for Comedian Kevin Smith got to visit the set of the new 'Star Wars'

Donna Brazil, we learn a lot this morning about a man of faith. A man of tremendous faith. A man of courage. A man of dignity. I will take from this celebration of his life the words from his pastor who said, some have said this is an end of an era. But it doesn't have to be. Perhaps this is an invitation to fill the void that has been left behind. He leaves big shoes and work that still must be done. There's no question about that. Martha? I keep thinking about the stories about him parachuting at age 90 and what that meant to him and how he talked about how much fun that was. Think about it. When he was a 20-year-old, bailingparachute that saved his life that would have this magnificent, beautiful service. A big, vibrant heart is what John meechum. When that story was told, the camera was on the front row where all the other presidents were. The only other person who fought is Jimmy Carter. You wonder, Michael -- you have written about these president. You wonder what's going through the mind of all the people that held the same office. One day they will be in this same position, hearing their predecessor remembered. They have to be asking themselves, will I measure up? This is quite a moment and quite a standard. A state funeral is a curious mashup. It's a sacred celebration of a remarkable life. But also a secular and solemn reminder that this is an office like no other on the planet. We have to honor that office and the men, so far only men, who served there. For the members of this particular fraternity, they are watching what happened today and thinking, I hope I've spent my presidency and post-presidential years as wisely as George Bush did. The motorcade pulling away. Jon Carl, you cover the white our eyes on president trump. You saw interactions among the former presidents before the current president took his seat. None of that afterwards. He sat there, the trumps right next to the Obamas. Very little interaction. A real chill when they sat down. This president, the current president, has done everything that he could do to make this a special ceremony, a remembrance of the 41st president. From lending air force one to staying in the background and to allow this entire week to be a celebration of George Herbert walker bush. George, I also looking at that speech from the 43rd president, George W. Bush, I was thinking back to the speech he gave three days after 9/11, arguably the greatest speech of his presidency. And, of course, his father was there with him when he gave that speech and before he went up to give it, as you recall, that great moment where he reached over to his son, put his hand on his hand and just as a moment of reassurance. This was another great, great speech, I thought, by George W. Bush. Seeing that picture, it brings a tear to your eye, the way the father reached out and just didn't even have to look, just found that hand. That in the end is who he was. He was a dad. He was a dad to those five children. And to the country. That's how we are remembering him, as a father figure who truly loved the citizens of this country and citizenship as an important element of all of our lives. We saw the pain and the pride on those family faces today. President bush now going home, going home to the home he chose, the state of Texas. He is heading out on special air mission 41. Will fly to College Station. More ceremonies tomorrow. The final farewell tomorrow. There you see air force one getting ready now to meet the former president, take him home. This will be his last few moments in Washington, D.C., our nation's capital. We are signing off for now. Have a good day. ?????? And in our grief, let us smiling knowing that dad is hugging robin and holding mom's hand again. This has been This has been a special report from ABC news. I wept on set because I saw somebody give a career-best performance. Somebody I've seen in these movies before. I rolled a tear it was so darn powerful. Biggest set I've ever seen in my life. It's like the dude's not directing a movie. He's directing a small country. The thing is so massive. And I sat there for a week and watched this scene, two scenes get filmed. One of them was absolutely amazing. I heart plot details and stuff. The movie's going to be fantastic. So I got to watch somebody else direct. Normally I'm like I'm a director. I got to watch quality directing. I walked away learning a thing or two from J.J., man. I actually think we go make a new movie in the new year, we're making a sequel to "Jay and silent Bob strike back" called "Jay and silent Bob reboot." Yes. Thank you. I'm ready, man. Having just come off the "Star wars" set I'm ready to put all that to work. Now, granted, he's got a zillion-dollar budget and we have like eight. So it will be a smaller production. But you know what? It still will be watched by a lot of people. That's all that matters, my friend. Fingers crossed. And I think I'll be a better judge. If you like, I could actually put my directing skills to use right here. Take us out and stuff? Go ahead. I've never directed live TV. How many cameras have we got? Four? What's my -- all right. Camera 4 is yours. Camera 4 is mine. But we've got a steadicam here? Can I get a dramatic push in on? Wait. What have I got to tease? What's coming next? Yourself. Oh. I do that all the time. Especially lately. Here we go. Come in close at me. Ready? And action. You know what? I forgot to say speed. Come in fast. That would be a help. Here we go. And action. That's a zoom. Come at me -- just walk at me. Walk at him! Yeah. Like that. Yes. Go back. We'll do it again. Here we go. And action. Kevin Smith's comedy special "Silent but deadly" is available now on digital platforms and on

