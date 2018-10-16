Transcript for Dad-shaming throwdown has Chris Evans rushing to James Bond's rescue

Have you ever wore a baby in a carrier on you? Like a baby Bjorn? Yes. No. Would you mind doing it? Your kids are a little old. If I did it now, my kids' feet would drag to the ground. I would do that. I think it brings you close to the baby. I think it's cool. There was a little dad shaming going on. People are upset on Twitter. Piers Morgan called out 007. What's his name? Daniel Craig. Daniel Craig. There's this adorable picture of him carrying his baby. Piers Morgan said not you as well, #emasculatedbond. Captain America, Chris Evans, came to his defense. He said you really have to be so uncertain of your own masculinity to concern yourself with how another man carries his child. You would think at some point piers Morgan would abort. He came back at him? He doubled down. He said one thing is clear after tonight's ferocious papoose gate. We need a new James bond. A 007 who looks sharp in a tux and wouldn't be seen dead napa -- in a papoose. At what point does piers Morgan not understand James bond is a character? You're so right. It's a character. There were memes circulating of Daniel Craig next to piers Morgan, like comparing their bodies, more shaming went on. Some cute dads said, my wife carried my son for 37 weeks. I proudly carried him around the block. You know what, it's your kid. That's real life. It is real life. It's easier than carrying them like this. I don't understand how mothers walk around carrying a child like this. I do it for five minutes and I'm like you gots to learn to walk. I can't do that. You can't do anything else if your hands aren't free. I used to carry my dogs to the vet. Papoose, that's a different level. Yeah. Some people out there you're sabotaging your own career and your relationships with your body language.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.