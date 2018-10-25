Transcript for 'Double Dare' is back! The iconic game show takes over Times Square

the iconic nickelodeon game, "Double dare." We immediately think of the man who has hosted the show for years, and he is amazing, Marc Summers. Thank you very much. And I heard you're launching, like, a tour. Back on the road. October 30th, we're going out and doing 15 cities in about 18 days going all across the country, and then nickelodeon is doing a big special with "Kenan & kel." Team "Gma day." Go over here. This is your podium, and here are your competitors from green Bay, Wisconsin. Please welcome Jacob and Jennifer delfosse. Here they are. The delfosse family grew up watching the show. You know how it works. If you don't know the answer, you have to double dare them, and go to a physical challenge and get all sorts of points. You are our guests. You get the first question. Who posted "Family double dare" from 1990 to 1993? It's worth ten points. You can double dare them. Marc Summers. You got it. Ten points. There you go. What actor played Mr. Belding on "Saved by the bell"? Dare. What actor played Mr. Belding on "Saved by the bell"? You can double dare them back. Double dare. It's worth 40 points. Do you have any idea? The man's name is Dennis Haskins. This is for 40 points. Michael, you get down on your hands, and you're going to pick up his legs. You're going to wheelbarrow over there, and you're going to get a pie in the little face. You have to get a cherry. Take it and spit it in there, and then you switch places. You get on your hands. The first person to get two cherries. You get 40 points. Let's go. Good luck. On your mark, get set, go. There we go. Get on over there. Come on. The red team is beating them. Switch places now. Switch places. You have got to switch places. Come on, Sara. You can do it. You can do it. The first team to get two cherries over there. Is it going to be Sara or Jennifer? It's very close. Is it the red team? Is it the blue team? The red team did it. The red team did it. Congratulations. Come on, Sara. Come on, Sara. Here we go. You guys got 40 points. Let's hear it for them, nice job. There we go. Join me. Never looked better. Never looked better. There is more. There is more. You know what? I tell you what. I don't even want to do a question. Want to see another physical challenge? Come on over here. Bring out the physical challenges here. Let's get rid of those. We have got some balloons over here. This is for you guys. We have got some balloons over here. Sara, you sit down over there. Jennifer, you're down over there. When I say go, Jacob, you're down here. We're going to run down there, and you have to sit on the balloon and the first team to break three balloons is in control of the game and gets 40 points. The red team is in charge. You must get this, Michael. You can pull it off. On your mark, get set, go. Come on, sit on it. It's tied, 1-1. Who is going to get there first? The red team is ahead. One more. The red team did it. The red team did it. They won. Join me down here. Join me over here. Okay, guys. I saw the first one and I lost count. Here's the deal. You got your clocks cleaned, okay? They got 90 points. They win it all, okay? You guys live in Green Bay. November 7th, the live tour will be in Milwaukee. You're going to be my guests and come to the vip show and we'll see you there.

