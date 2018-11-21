Transcript for Ellen Pompeo's drop the mic interview moment: 'I don't see enough color'

We have topics we want to get to. Yes. What you got? The first one is being buzzed about everywhere. Did you see the Ellen Pompeo clip? I did. God, I love her. "Porter magazine" interviewed Ellen Pompeo for their women in television issue. Gabrielle union was there and Emma Roberts and Gina Rodriguez. She said something in this interview that's gone completely viral. We have a clip. When I show up on set, I would like to see the crew look like the world I walk around in every day. I think it's up to all productions to make sure your crew looks like the world we see. As caucasian people, it's our job. It's our task. It's our responsibility to make sure we speak up in every single room we walk into that this is not okay and that we can all do better. It's our job because we've created the problem. Wow. Wow. I feel like she nailed it. Everyone is tweeting about it saying I can't add anything to that. That's perfection. Even Gabrielle union wrote please take the time to watch the entire video, whoa Nelly. Goat -- go ahead. I'm sorry. . I think in a room Gabrielle union is the one screaming like do you guys not see this? Having someone like Ellen Pompeo who is in the majority and saying we caused this, we need to fix it. That matters. That's the definition of an ally. When you come out saying I'm going to speak up too. I'm sure there were people that got mad at Ellen Pompeo for speaking up saying how would you understand. Whenever you have somebody, regardless of race, speaking up for you that's an ally. I love the fact that she's strong enough to speak up and say I want to see a room when I walk in it as a room that's a representation of the world. I want to walk into work and see a representation of the world. I've gotta say, here we have a great representation of that. It needs to be out there more. I'm happy she spoke up. It takes a lot of courage to do that. I support it 100%. Absolutely. Absolutely.

