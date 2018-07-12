Transcript for 2 'GMA Day' audience members face off in 'The Checkout'

while buying gifts this holiday season? Well, today thanks to our sponsors at Aldi we have some tips for you. By making Aldi your first stop, you will save so much money you can get more on your wish list. To show you exciting ways to save, we'll play a little game we like to call the checkout. We have two audience members. They're going to compete to guess the price of some Aldi products and recipes and here are our two audience members, SHAR from Green Bay, Wisconsin. And Julie from Los Angeles, California. Okay, guys, these are the rules. We have three stations set up for you. I'll tell you a little bit about each product on the table. And then you have to guess the price of each product. Whoever guesses the price closest to the actual price wins the round. Whoever wins the most rounds wins the game. Are you ready? Are you ready? All right. Let's do it. First up we have this apple cider balsamic glaze spiral ham that Michael will be tasting. I'm so hungry. The glaze was made with brown sugar that is just 95 cents a bag at Aldi. We got all of the products for this dish at another supermarket and it cost $52.34. That's just a hint. How much will it cost at Aldi? All right, ladies. What do you have? Julie, go ahead. You're first. $44.80. $51.05. $51.05. It only cost $36.05. Julie, you won. You got that. Wow. All right. At this station we have the intermingle red blend. This wine pairs very nicely with the ham from station one. I was told I can't drink it. You can drink it. You can do whatever you want. Okay, so how much do you think this is going to cost at Aldi? Any idea? All right. SHAR, what do you have? I have $9.20. $9.20. Okay. Julie. $18.88. Looks like we're going to have a tie. $6.99. Okay. This is the deciding round. Okay, here we go. Lastly we have this one, the cast iron two in one pot. SHAR, how much do you think this is going to cost at Aldi? What do you think? What do you think? Okay. Okay. Okay. Okay, you both turn them around at the same time. Ready, go. 38.85. 39.95 and $38.85. It costs $29.99. You did it, SHAR. Come on over, both of you. Come on over, Julie. Oh, my gosh. You won. Congratulations. I won. I won. Thank you. Oh, my god. Michael, tell them what they won. You know what, I love it that you won but the thing is we don't have any prizes for you. I'm joking. That's okay. SHAR, you are going home with a $500 gift card to Aldi's. Oh, my god. Oh, my god. And, Julie, Julie, Julie, do not worry, you're going home with a $100 gift card from Aldi's. And I tell you right now our third co-host is our audience and you guys rocking it right now so all of you are going home with a $100 gift card from

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.