-
Now Playing: How to keep your kids busy during the long summer vacation
-
Now Playing: A grandmother's hilarious reaction to Google Home
-
Now Playing: The 'GMA Day' audience plays a hilarious game of 'cell phone scavenger hunt'
-
Now Playing: Viral 'Thank You Being a Friend' star sings for 'GMA Day'
-
Now Playing: 'Scandal' star Tony Goldwyn is playing another president in his new Broadway show
-
Now Playing: Are robots taking over the world? 'GMA Day' breaks it down in the 'Robot Roundup'
-
Now Playing: Sara Haines met Jude Law when she was an intern and it didn't go as planned
-
Now Playing: Disney super fan surprised with free cruise
-
Now Playing: Secret indictment of Wikileaks founder accidentally disclosed
-
Now Playing: Amy Schumer hospitalized with hyperemesis during second trimester of pregnancy
-
Now Playing: Disney to donate $2M to 'Make-A-Wish' with the 'Share Your Ears' campaign
-
Now Playing: 90 characters perform 'It's a Good Time' at Cinderella's Castle for Mickey's 90th
-
Now Playing: Tessa Thompson shares secrets from behind the scenes of the Marvel universe
-
Now Playing: Mickey's Worldwide Birthday Bash: 'Disney' superfan makes it to Walt Disney World
-
Now Playing: Maddie Poppe reveals 1st contestant to make it to Hollywood on new season of 'Idol'
-
Now Playing: Prince William calls out tech companies during UK's anti-bullying week
-
Now Playing: Alleged mistress of man charged with killing wife, 2 daughters speaks out
-
Now Playing: Number of missing in California fire skyrockets
-
Now Playing: 'Batkid' cancer-free 5 years after Make-A-Wish adventure
-
Now Playing: Kim Porter dies at 47