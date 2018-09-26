Transcript for 'GMA Day' surprises an amazing 8-year-old track star

Tastefly Italian. ?????? outside times squa wi a kid who is so fast that, if you blink, yoght miss him. Take a loot 8-year-old camerochm Pensacola, floridaprinting his to first ace in th 100 meter finals of nor olympics king him the next national champion. He's here with his parents. Ana and Corey, wme guys. He's got his game face on by the way. He's got his game face on. He's ready for me. Track five mons at made yoget into it? Mom and dad up to keep me busy in T Because you probably had a lot of energy and theye like we've got to do something with him. Yes, that's a goog. Whatyou guys? You mentioned he plays other sport. He plays ll. Summer you need to K the kids busy.gned him upor to get him prepared for season. They took hi the next VEL and made him -- It took on a life of its own. Ow he's a tional chain. Yes he is after only five months of train You usually feel a victory comin. You mentioned you were surprised. I was a nervous wreck. I was nervous. Was so pro of him. He said he was going tand he did. He claimed it. He has a lot of confidence. We're going ace. Told me H he's gointo win. I was like oh really. He hasn't broken a smile yeile yet. He'sing me thee. The you go. Who does he get his speed from? Mom. Whereo your speed from? You know the answer. My dad. Oh! I'll stick up for you. She was runner. Thank you. You mightave got sed from yr ma. T's okay. It'skay. Somoding on the H. Now who is your role model? Whenou said you knew you could looking uto? Justin Gatlin. He's a reigning gold medalist in the 1 meters. 'Slso the world champion. I played litball. I didn't run track, but I was kind of fast. Want to chalnge you -- I jt E eyebrow. O challengyo race. Y race? Yes. Do you think you're going to wi yes. He's a hall of famer. You a little nervous? Just a little Wney to count down do we ve any volte Oh! Weot somody right here. It's juin Gatlin. He didn't smile for us. E didn't sle for us,ow he won't you go. You've seen run.ter yourself. What do you think about Cameron? Hsome talent. To be able to be in the sport for sho of time and able tocieve what he' done, I'm excited T see 'S T do next. I'm excitoo. At We've got a race. I've got to stretch. Let's get it. Justin, Y can get ion this too. Kay. Okay. [ Ch and applae over here Michael, you're overdressed. I'm not overdressed.kay, guys. Are yoready? Dand back? Down and baorctory.t this. Our mark, T I gotta say the hamstring injury I sustained back in 1997 -- Hink we ha a replay this make sure we're clon thvi it's for S I didnnow if the was a photo finish. I tell you what, congratulations, young man.e very fas you're very humble. You're a great kid. I think Justis somethin for M. Dad, mom, Justin, thank Y it got to feel good for you to have these young kids that look up tu.to see hiseaction whenme here. You havsor him. I do. Backstage I have olympic swag for Yo we have a bag, jts, shoes and spikes, all that for Y Tell him what your next goal is. My ne goal is to beat TD 60 meters. I Thi yit. Wegoing to btc Perfect. When you it, THA Mr. Gatliner your mom and dad. A little shou Thank you guys. Yet a troph you n'empty handed. Hold it high. Congratulations, young ma thank you guys for joinis.hank you F being

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.