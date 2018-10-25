Transcript for Are you guilty of any of these top annoying couple photo faux pas?

I know you don't spend a lot of time on social media. No. You're kind of -- Well, I -- off and on, but I really don't -- I don't have a a lot of time to spend, and when I do, I have to be on social media, why? I do. But do you ever have those couple photos or posts on social media that, like, annoy you just a little bit? The ones that I post? No. You don't post -- I dug deep, and investigated. You didn't give us anything good, but, you know, like, couples that do things, like, together or post pictures of doing certain things. Yes, of course. Yes, of course. They're always annoying people. Well, the website betches.com -- betches.com, you can say it if there's an "E" in there, they are begging couples to cease and desist on these photo faux pas. What are those? The gym one, working out together and posting a picture casually. Oh. But then we have -- I mean, but who is at the gym doing that? I mean I'm, like, get a room, people. Get a room. But because you can only pick on the ones you love, we're throwing our staff under the bus. Oh, good. Let's go. So we have got the engagement photo. This is Jillian, one of our producers. You know, we get it. You have a ring on your finger. You know how they post? Or this picture. Wait, Michael. Sit up straight. This picture. When you hold your loved one with this little ring right here. Yes. So Jillian's was slightly classier. Then we have the pda, the kissing photo. Our beautiful producer, Bianca and her boyfriend, Ethan. The problem is they just look super sexy, so I'm kind of into this photo, but when we were talking in the meeting, we were, like, do you post pictures of yourselves kissing? She was, like, oh, yeah. I got tons. She is claiming her man though. She is, like, hey, all those of you following me, this is mine. It's territorial, and then the other thing is the jumping photo. Now this is our producer, Alberto, and his husband, Jeff. And again, he was trying to ignore me during the meeting. I was, like, Alberto, don't pretend you're on your phone right now. I want to see a show of hands. We group shamed everyone. Did we win something? That's just a how many times can we get this right? And you know they're yelling at each other by the time you're, like, I said on three. Anyone that has done a jumping photo, that's not a first take. That's probably take 19. But it looks good. It looks good. Those are things people don't like. Is there anything people post that you are not a fan of? I say the same thing about couples, be you the lovey posts and I'm sorry if you have done it here because I'm sure it comes from a great place in your heart. But I hope up social media and they are, like, baby, I love you and I fell in love with my best friend and every day has gotten better. And I'm just, like, why am I reading this? I feel like I'm in your bedroom right now. Like, it just feels so cushy. When somebody does that, I'm, like, they ain't happy. You're all thinking the same thing. When you are overdoing it, and you're trying to compensate for something. I believe them. I'm always, like, wow, okay. That's really emotive. You sound like a lifetime movie. Well, call me. I'll get you off that ledge. And also when people post

