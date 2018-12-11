Transcript for Ice-T says he's never eaten a bagel and the internet went wild

See ice T. I love ice T. I do too. It's a delicious drink. Ice T is not trying to get along with everybody. Ice T is not trying to get along with everybody. It's over something simple he posted. Over what? Have you ever eaten a bagel? Which day. Of course you have. He revealed on Twitter he never has eaten a bagel in his life. He was on "Law and order" and he had one in his hand during the scene. He never took a bite. They were freaking out. He said I've never eaten a bagel. Basically shut down Twitter. People went crazy. Anyone in here never eaten a bagel? We got a few. I'm going to tell you right now -- Never eaten a bagel? This is what he said. He said everybody calm down. White people -- these are his words. White people, don't lose your minds because I've never eaten a bagel. Take it easy. Lol. I said one time -- someone asked me what's an everyone bagel? They said you don't know? I said no. Black people don't eat bagels. Is that a thing? See those -- you got two women there. I don't know. We have one white lady that raised her hand. Where are you from? Kentucky. Okay. They don't make bagels in Kentucky. They do make bagels in Kentucky. Why have you ever had a bagel? I don't like the texture of bread. I'm weird. You don't like the texture of bread? No. I would like to hear from those two. Why have you two never had a bagel? First Kentucky, I want to say you're not alone. I've never had bread, cake, donuts, anything. What? Now I'm gonna go crazy. Wait. By choice or did someone keep them from you? By choice. Who is next to you? Mom. You never had cake? No. Mom eats everything. Now I don't understand. I don't like bagels because they're too thick. That's why they're dish delicious. My daughter's never -- as a kid she didn't like bread or sandwiches and stuff like that. What does she eat? Chicken. She's perfect for a diet. Then ice T took it even further. People were talk about the bread. Then he said you want to trip on that, I never drank a cup of coffee either. Go crazy. Then he said I've never seen "Et." Honestly you all just sucked all the air out of the room. The bagel doesn't bother me. There's no way he hasn't had coffee. He said he hasn't. Who am I to contest that. Is there something you never done. I've never had a krispy kreme donut. What? Moving? That's harder now because of psoriatic arthritis. But you're still moved by moments like this. Don't let psoriatic arthritis take them away. Taltz reduces joint pain and stiffness and helps stop the progression of joint damage. For people with moderate to severe psoriasis,

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.