Transcript for Melissa McCarthy wakes up at 4:30 in the morning to watch reruns of 'Knight Rider'

You know how Melissa Mccarthy was running around here the other day? I love Melissa Mccarthy. I read an article in "The new York Times," and I wonder how people like her find free time. Like you, you are always running. She wakes up at 4:00 in the morning to binge watch reruns of -- is it the "Knight rider"? Hold on. "Knight rider," the car kit that talks to you? Yes. They call that in Spain, by the way "El coche fantastico." Really? Are you serious? Literal. I'm not joking. They go literal. It's "The fantastic car." Because kit wasn't creative enough. They just get rid of David hasselhoff as the super star. Lou firironi. Lou Ferrigno. That's what that is? Lou pepperoni guy. No. It's Lou Ferrigno who is the original hulk. I only know him from "I love you, man." Oh. He plays a big role in that. I'm glad one other person knew that. Oh yeah. But Lou Ferrigno was the original hulk before all the cgi so he actually had to be that big. Yeah. Yeah, which he was. She enjoys that and dives deep. What do you do when you have free time? Sleep. You know what I like? I like to watch mindless TV. I like something -- What's mindless TV for you? I like tinkering around with my cars. I like driving. Do you tinker with those? Those are nice cars. You might ruin it. You have no faith in me. But I mean cars. You do a lot of things. Are you a mechanic now? I am not a mechanic, but -- What do you do? Pull the hood up and look at how beautiful it is? I look at it. When I mean tinker, I mean, oh. I need to lift up the hood. The hood is not down yet. But I like to, like, drive. I like to watch mindless TV. You golf. And I love to golf. Sometimes I catch myself just, like, watching programs and I am just losing brain cells by the moment, so I like to kind of -- I even watch golf. Oh gosh. If I want to take a nap, there is nothing better -- Golf was never created to be watched. If you watch golf, you'll take a nap and then you will wake up. Exactly. That's my point. Who watches golf out here? Anybody watch golf? Thank you. Don't scream louder to make it seem like there are a lot of you. Four people. Four people. They look well rested, these four people. They think about it now.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.