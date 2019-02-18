Meme queen Nene Leakes makes GIFs for Michael and Sara

More
NeNe creates instant GIFs for those awkward life moments.
5:14 | 02/18/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Meme queen Nene Leakes makes GIFs for Michael and Sara

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61149189,"title":"Meme queen Nene Leakes makes GIFs for Michael and Sara","duration":"5:14","description":"NeNe creates instant GIFs for those awkward life moments.","url":"/GMA/GMA_Day/video/meme-queen-nene-leakes-makes-gifs-michael-sara-61149189","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.