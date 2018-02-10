Transcript for Michael Strahan and Sara Haines break down tips for maintaining relationships

You know what, I'm curious, in your relationship do you do maintenance? What kind of maintenance? That's the thing. It's a good day for relationship maintenance. I'm going to tell you something right now. It's a good thing for relationship maintenance. There are seven things you do after your first anniversary to ensure your relationship lasts. I gotta hear these. Number seven, talk about big plans for the future. Yeah. Sometimes you get married and you're like I got him now. Doesn't matter what the future is. Is that how you approach marriage? That's probably why I'm not married anymore. Number six, show gratitude. That's important in every relationship. Number five, plan something together to shake up your routine. You get into a routine. Number four, keep laughing together. Very important. Key. Very important. Number three, stop holding on to the past. We had a few of you go yeah! You don't hold on to the past, do you? No. I think there are innocent squabbles that recycle. You hold on. Yes, you do. Number two, work on conflict resolution. We go to therapy. I'm going to put that out there. We go to therapy. Do you hold something in until you get to therapy? No. We now know what she's going to say so we go save it for Nancy. She's an amazing therapist who gives us tools. We know communication is the breakdown. We've got so much better at the way we talk. That's what it is. It's never the issue at hand. It's how you communicate that triggers the other person. Nancy is on a Friday and you have a disagreement on a Monday I got to wait four days to get to Nancy? That's a lot of stress. I can't live like that. It's like dropping a trump card. We'll talk before then. You know it's bad when one of us is like save it for Nancy. I use her a little freely. Then Nancy -- what if she doesn't give you the answer you think? She's brilliant. Usually the answer is very simple. It's a dance all partners do. They keep doing this with each other. All you need is a third party not emotionally involved. Do not call family. It's so obvious when she points it out and then I'm like baby I'm so sorry. I didn't mean to co -- do that and he's like it's fine. We're always good after Nancy. Everybody needs a Nancy. Everybody needs a Nancy. Number one is you've got to keep dating each other. I like that. Then there was one bonus thing you should do after your first anniversary to ensure your relationship lasts. Have wine, plenty of wine. Yes. That was a joke. I made that one up myself. I added that one.

