Transcript for Don't miss Michael Strahan and Sara Haines as they bring incredible kid costume designs to life

And in my design please welcome Michael Strahan! Big high five all the way around. You guys did such a good job. Can you tell us what we are? You're cotton candy. Because she's sweet like cotton candy. Why did you pick cotton candy for me? Because you like cotton candy. I do like cotton candy and because pink is my favorite color. You're a hedge hog. Lily, what am I? A spider. So why did you want me to be a spider? Because you're big and hairy. That's me, folks. Big and hairy. You gotta love lily. She speaks the truth. She speaks the truth with the big part, by the way, I can't speak for the hairy. I love your outfit by the way. What are you? Alice from "Alice in wonderland." You guys look adorable. You're so super talented. Thank you for designing our costumes. Hold on. I feel like I gotta be like this. You know what, these kids aren't just experts when it comes to costume design. They also gave us their hot take when it came to their parents dressing up for Halloween. We didn't forget about the most important thing when it comes to October 31st, the candy haul. Take a look. Do you know why we brought you three in here? To eat candy. No. I'm going to be a princess, not just an ordinary princess, a prom queen. You don't have prom yet, right? No. I'm only 8. Do you guys like it when your parents dress up? My best friend's dad was a big blueberry. That had to be embarrassing. Do you guys get embarrassed? My dad one time said Javier, Javier, Javier! What's that mean? It's a soccer player. Thank you, C.J. What's the best Halloween candy? The most sour candy. Sour patch kids. That's one. Sour Reese's pieces. Yeah. There's a sour Reese's pieces? I'm pretty sure. You might have heard of Michael Strahan. He's big in hockey. Football. That's what I said. Looked up sour Reese's pieces. There are no sour Reese's pieces. There are. Google sometimes lies. What's the worst candy? Raisins. You're right. Is raisins candy? They give you raisins when you trick-or-treat? Yeah. And tooth brushes. Seriously people are crazy. Why would you give me a tooth brush on Halloween? When I look at a person, I can guess their name. You look like a Kate. Yeah, Kate. Kate Middleton. Think about it. Royalty. Superstar. You look like --

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.