Transcript for It's National Coming Out Day!

Because it's national coming out day. Only people that want to cheer for that can. I'm a big ally so I'm coming out today as an ally. Okay. I always say that because my brother's gay, and one of the hardest things I think as a family member or a good friend to someone that had to take that very long and hard journey to come out is you hate knowing they were alone doing it, so I thought I couldn't help my brother. I mean, he's out and proud and living his best life but I want to be there for every single person that needs someone there for them to come out. Because you were in the middle of it. You understand. You want to be there when someone is scared because coming out is like an iceberg. The majority -- a big amount of journey came to them being able to say it out loud accepting themselves. By the time it gets to the public the last thing you want is anyone shutting you down when you're trying to be authentic. I come out every day for my brother and everyone else going through that journey. Feel free to tweet me. We can make little meetings. No, I tweeted earlier about coming out. I come out every day. I think everybody is allowed to live their life in a manner in which they want to live it if you're not hurting anyone else. Enjoy your life. Live the life the way you should. Live it. It's trending on Twitter. It's the number one on trending is coming out day and if you hashtag it, you get this sweet, little rainbow colored heart. That's what I tweeted just to get the heart. I wish that was my little blue arrow every day. I just want that heart all the time. Thank you, Tom. Thank you, Tom.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.