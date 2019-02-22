Transcript for Would you pay someone to help you break up?

article on the website fast company. Yeah. It was really interesting because you have experienced breakups. I have experienced breakups. Yeah. And when you experience a breakup and you live with the person, it's really hard to break up. It's really hard to move out and so devastated by the breakup, but there is a company called onward, and it's a breakup concierge service. Oh, I like this. They do everything. They handle all the logistics for you. They pack up everything for you and they find you a new place. They help you with all your self-care needs, they call it, and we actually spoke to Lindsey mech who is the co-ceo of onward and she said that her mom is a divorce attorney, a divorce lawyer so she wanted to help take away from the stigma of breakups and help it socan move on easier in a lot of easier ways. Do you like this? There is somebody to help people when they break up to kind of move on because they can orchestrate so you don't have to see your ex, and you can move out. Absolutely. I think the hardest part -- a lot of times the breakup seems overwhelming because of all the logistics. I have to move out and cut the couch in half. Who is going to get the dog? Sometimes I think people stay for too long because the logistics are overwhelming. Have you ever done that? Never. I had a friend once that did that. Not me though. A friend -- a friend named Sara. We were really close. Yeah. I think it's very difficult to deal with the logistics of moving out and there is a part of the service -- did you read? If you have a shared pet, they will navigate the dog in between the homes for shared custody which I think is just so diplomatic and lovely. Well, I mean, yeah. Maybe they are onto something. We always have all these coaches for everything else or all this help for everything else. Makes breakups classy. Make breakups smooth again. How about that?

