-
Now Playing: Photographer who snapped viral surprise proposal at Yosemite finds couple
-
Now Playing: Search is on for mystery couple in stunning Yosemite engagement photo
-
Now Playing: 'Queer Eye' star Jonathan Van Ness shows off his 'reality star side hustle'
-
Now Playing: Photographer meets couple from viral Yosemite proposal
-
Now Playing: 'Outlander' heartthrob Sam Heughan aka #KiltDaddy visits Times Square
-
Now Playing: Movie theater faux pas you definitely don't want to be guilty of
-
Now Playing: Amazon offering free holiday shipping to everyone
-
Now Playing: Amazon surprises Brooklyn teacher
-
Now Playing: Claire Foy opens up about 'Girl in the Spider's Web'
-
Now Playing: Runway to real-life: How to shop for coats this fall
-
Now Playing: The Spice Girls announce reunion tour
-
Now Playing: AAP denounces spanking in new guidelines
-
Now Playing: What happens when a group of teen girls goes on a 2-week social media detox
-
Now Playing: Demi Lovato out of rehab, on the town
-
Now Playing: Woman uses cousin's hand as stand-in for engagement pic
-
Now Playing: Homeowner yells through doorbell to stop potential burglars
-
Now Playing: Alec Baldwin faces assault, harassment charges after alleged parking dispute
-
Now Playing: Man describes how he stopped shooter in Florida yoga studio
-
Now Playing: Georgia gubernatorial race roiled by claims of hacking, voter suppression, racism
-
Now Playing: What's at stake in the 2018 midterm elections