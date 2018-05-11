Now Playing: Photographer who snapped viral surprise proposal at Yosemite finds couple

Now Playing: Search is on for mystery couple in stunning Yosemite engagement photo

Now Playing: 'Queer Eye' star Jonathan Van Ness shows off his 'reality star side hustle'

Now Playing: Photographer meets couple from viral Yosemite proposal

Now Playing: 'Outlander' heartthrob Sam Heughan aka #KiltDaddy visits Times Square

Now Playing: Movie theater faux pas you definitely don't want to be guilty of

Now Playing: Amazon offering free holiday shipping to everyone

Now Playing: Amazon surprises Brooklyn teacher

Now Playing: Claire Foy opens up about 'Girl in the Spider's Web'

Now Playing: Runway to real-life: How to shop for coats this fall

Now Playing: The Spice Girls announce reunion tour

Now Playing: AAP denounces spanking in new guidelines

Now Playing: What happens when a group of teen girls goes on a 2-week social media detox

Now Playing: Demi Lovato out of rehab, on the town

Now Playing: Woman uses cousin's hand as stand-in for engagement pic

Now Playing: Homeowner yells through doorbell to stop potential burglars

Now Playing: Alec Baldwin faces assault, harassment charges after alleged parking dispute

Now Playing: Man describes how he stopped shooter in Florida yoga studio

Now Playing: Georgia gubernatorial race roiled by claims of hacking, voter suppression, racism