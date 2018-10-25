See this priceless reaction when a kindergarten class sings happy birthday!

One cute class at Hickerson Elementary School in Nashville learned ASL for their deaf custodian Mr. James.
0:49 | 10/25/18

See this priceless reaction when a kindergarten class sings happy birthday!

