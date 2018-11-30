Transcript for Rapper and chef Action Bronson is cooking up a delicious hearty sandwich

He's a chef. He's a host. He's an author. You make me look like I don't have enough jobs, man. He knows a lot about really good food, and we can't wait to see what you're going to cook for us. How are you doing, man? I feel amazing. I feel amazing. We've got queens in the house today or what? Is anyone from queens? Whoo. One person. Queens. There we go. There we go. One person from queens. So I'm going to make an egg and cheese on a roll, which is a New York City breakfast staple. By the way -- This isn't an egg and cheese on whatever that was you were eating. What were you eating beforehand? Do you consider it a sandwich without bread? Is it a sandwich? No, it was freaking me out backstage. I couldn't wrap my head around what was going on. A sandwich has to have bread. It has to have ingredients inside. When action says it, I believe it. It has to have the ingredients piled up inside. Some sort of cheese, some sort of lathering of mayor or something. Lathering. You definitely make a good point when you swing a knife around saying that. This is wagyu beef. This is that beautiful wagyu beef. A Japanese cow that's been pampered, fed beer, massaged, acupuncture, whatever you need so I'm just going to start it off by searing in a very, very hot pan. You don't need to do much to this. Salt and that's it. Just let it -- let its own fat manipulate itself. How did you get your name action Bronson? Is that your birth name? Yes. No. My birth name is arian asllani. How did you come up with action Bronson? My grandfather is a huge Charles Bronson fan and I'm full of movements, explosion. Full of action. Meet our Michael Strahan over there. No. How do you have time for everything? You cook, you're an author. Have a new album coming out. You're going on tour. Listen, we have one life to live as far as we all know. You got to have -- Yeah, I like that. You got to make the best of it. You also did the cover for your new album. You're an artist. I've been painting a lot. I hurt my knee during the summer and I just picked something else up, you know. Every time I get hurt, I decide to pick up a new hobby. So now -- Rap, painting, ballet. Gymnastics. I'm a rhythmic dancer, I do like floor exercises. So when do I flip this thing? You leave it. I leave it? Yeah, you leave that on there because you want it to get a nice hard sear. You want it to be crunchy. We're going to work on the eggs right now. We'll dump the eggs and olive oil -- you don't want them to go too long. Have it at a medium. Can I start to taste it? Yes. Hold on. I'm not much of a cook. Get -- get -- he hasn't even like partially gotten done and you're already eating. I feel like I can understand it better when I'm eating when I'm watching. Knock yourself out. You want to salt your eggs. Don't break them up too much. I kind of like when they're there -- they're soft and being worked a little bit. Working in fat. Like home feed eggs scrambled. It smells -- this is why the room smells good. Anything I can help you with, man? Just hang out and be pretty, man. You're a legendary human being. I'd like to know more about the days of football. Ooh. I'm a big football fan. I'm a jets fan, unfortunately. You're a jets fan. Unfortunately. Unfortunately. Well, unfortunately for both of us our teams are getting beat right now. I know, it's terrible. Both of our teams are horrible. What are you going to do? Watch the Knicks. Just watch the Knicks. It'll make you feel better about our football teams. Eggs and -- you are slow rolling the eggs. You're taking your time with them. You want these soft. You want the eggs to be fully soft. This is like rhythmic dancing in a pan. How is it, by the way? You've eaten four bites and you haven't even said anything so it's good. I didn't want to get ahead of the segment. So I was kind of letting it settle in. This is the best sandwich I've ever had. That's what I'm talking about and that's a sandwich. That's a real sandwich right there. Where is my roll? Here's your roll. Here's my roll. This is what makes it a sandwich. I'll flip this steak over. We got some nice sear. We put a little bit more oil in there. I'm just going to use the same pan because who am I. Who are we? You got to have that flavor. Soaks up the flavor. Do you cook for yourself every day? I try to. I try to cook for myself, my kids, my woman, you know. Ooh. That's right. That's sexy, actually. That's sexy. You were a chef before you started doing everything else, before rap, before all this other stuff. This was my actual job. And now you're acting, as well. You're in a scorsese film. I can't even believe it. How did that happen? Apparently they liked me. I don't know. You know, like the person who did the -- whatever that's called, the interview, I blew it anyway. What's it called? Audition. Terrible. I blew the audition. It was complete garbage but they felt bad for me and they gave me a part anyway. Scorsese doesn't give parts to bad audition. Trust me. I wish I had the video to show you. It was horrendous. Michael, I want to give this to you because I don't want you to miss out -- I'm going to eat the hot one. How long do you think the show is? I'm going to wait. I'm waiting. I'm patient. Trust me, it's done. You're going to get a nice beautiful helping of these -- Yeah, that's done. It's wagyu. Lay it right on there. Oh, my god. That is man size. Lay it on top. Right on top of there. Where is the cheese? There's the cheese. Hit it with some cheese. Hit it with some cheese. Let me put it here so you can see this. Oh, my gosh. There you go. That parmesan reggiano. This is keto. This is keto approved. Now you're talking action. Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa. Hold on, hold on, hold on. Hold on, hold on, hold on. Hold on, hold on, hold on. Get in there. Now you're in. Now you got a sandwich. Don't squish it. Okay. That's all right. You can squish it. He can do what he wants. Get it, Michael. I want to see this. Oh. All right. That's good. That's a perfectly good steak. Action, thank you so much for being here. Right on point. Action's new album, "White bronco" is out now.

