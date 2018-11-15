Transcript for 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Kandi Burruss visits Times Square

you know her as one of the real housewives of Atlanta. Yeah. Excited about at. But what you may not know is that she is a grammy award winner and a song writer behind the hit tlc song "No scrubs." Please welcome Kandi Burruss. ??? No, I don't want no scrubs ??? ??? a scrub is a guy that can't get no love from me ??? ??? hanging out the passenger side of to his best friend's ride, trying to holler at me ??? ?????? Hi. So nice to meet you. Nice meeting you. What's up? What's up, baby? How you been? I'm good, I'm good, I'm good. That's good. I'm about to fall. Okay. Don't lean forward. Okay. But a song that everybody loves, and we just heard it on the way out here. That's my mantra. No scrubs in my life, but do you ever get tired of hearing that song? Never. That song is the gift that keeps giving for me, you know? I just, you know, back when it -- when we first did it, I never had a clue that it was going to be as big as it is now, and I'm just so happy that it's still going. We owe you for playing that? Michael, pay her. Get out the wallet. We'll get it to you. You have now done "Housewives" for ten years. Isn't that crazy? Ten years. Crazy. Crazy. What keeps you coming back? Oh my gosh. I have had crazy times on the show, but I have had great times on the show. I mean, I met my husband on the show, you know? That's a gift that keeps on giving. Yes. So, you know, and it keeps me connected to the fans and, you know, my family and, you know, we all have fun doing it. So it's cool. And all the housewives usually have a title like this is the mean housewife. This is the this one or that one. If you were to fill in the blanks on this, describe yourself. You're the blank housewife? The most authentic. Oh. I would say because I don't try to put on any airs. I'm kind of, like, me. Like it or not, I'm just myself and I have a good time just being me. It's been ten years, and on reality TV, everyone has to -- air the good, bad, ugly, everything. How do you and Todd make it work? Well, you know, Todd can't -- he was working in television before we ever met on the show obviously, and well a lot of people don't know he worked on the show. He was a production manager for the show, and I think that made it easier for us to deal with the craziness that happens because he is not as offended as somebody who may, you know, not understand how they do things. Yeah. So from the outside looking in. But it's a family affair. You have got your husband, Todd. You, of course, but your mom. She is a fan favorite. Oh my gosh. Yeah. My mom. But there is a gif of your mom -- what is she doing in this right here? Let's take a look at this. What is mama doing? That is one of the most popular gifs out there. It is. Somebody just told me it's, like, the number one gif or something like that. My mom was -- she was sneaking to meet one of my other cast members. This was a couple of seasons ago, and she didn't tell me so I guess this was her, like -- Undercover mom? Undercover mom. I was so mad when I saw that. It just cracks me up that people find it to be a cool gif. And, you know, mom was, like, here, girl. I told you your mama was killing it. You know what I love about you, Kandi? You're on the show, but you're such an entrepreneur. You do so many amazing things. Thank you. And you guys don't go anywhere. We're going to talk more about that with Kandi when we come back right after this. ??? ??? ??? ??? ??? ??? ????????? Your toothpaste may taste fresh, but is it removing enough harmful plaque from hard to reach areas? Try Arm & Hammer Complete Care. Its unique 50% baking soda formula neutralizes acid and removes up to 5x more plaque. Try Arm & Hammer Complete Care. Eucerin as been solving dry skin problems for over 100 years Discover Eucerin Advanced Repair It moisturizes dry, itchy, rough skin For immediate relief and proven 48-hour moisture For healthier-looking skin Look for Eucerin. -These people, they speak a language we cannot understand. ???????????? -Whoa. -Deductible? -Definitely speaking insurance. -Additional interest on umbrella policy? -Can you translate? -Damage minimization of civil commotion. -When insurance needs translating, get answers in plain English at progressiveanswers.com. ???????????? -He wants you to sign Karen's birthday card. It's a high honor. Ok I'll admit. I didn't keep my place as clean as I would like 'cuz I'm way too busy. Who's got the time to chase around down dirt, dust and hair? So now, I use Heavy Duty Swiffer Sweeper and Dusters. For hard-to-reach places, Duster makes it easy to clean. It captures dust in one swipe. Ha! Gotcha! And (New) Sweeper Heavy Duty cloths lock away a twice as much dirt and dust. It gets stuff deep in the grooves other tools can miss. You know what? My place is a lot cleaner now. Stop cleaning. Start Swiffering. Jardiance asked: When it comes to managing your type 2 diabetes, what matters to you? Step up to the stage here. Feeling good about that? Let's see- most of you say lower A1C. But only a few of you are thinking about your heart. Fact is, even though it helps to manage A1C, type 2 diabetes still increases your risk of a fatal heart attack or stroke. Jardiance is the only type 2 diabetes pill with a lifesaving cardiovascular benefit for adults who have type 2 diabetes and heart disease. Jardiance significantly reduces the risk of dying from a cardiovascular event... ...And lowers A1C, with diet and exercise. Let's give it another try. Jardiance can cause serious side effects including dehydration. This may cause you to feel dizzy, faint, or lightheaded, or weak upon standing. Ketoacidosis is a serious side effect that may be fatal. Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, tiredness, and trouble breathing. Stop taking Jardiance and call your doctor right away if you have symptoms of ketoacidosis or an allergic reaction. Symptoms of an allergic reaction include rash, swelling, and difficulty breathing or swallowing. Do not take Jardiance if you are on dialysis or have severe kidney problems. Other side effects are sudden kidney problems, genital yeast infections, increased bad cholesterol, and urinary tract infections, which may be serious. Taking Jardiance with a sulfonylurea or insulin may cause low blood sugar. Tell your doctor about all the medicines you take and if you have any medical conditions. So-what do you think? Well I'm definitely thinking differently than I was yesterday. Ask your doctor about Jardiance- and get to the heart of what matters. A great dishwasher needs a great detergent. So GE Appliances tested Finish on over 5000 dishes proving dish after sparking dish that it's not just clean, it's Finished. Switch to Finish Quantum. Recommended by GE Appliances. We are back with "Real housewives of Atlanta" star, Kandi Burruss. You have some crazy, intense, awesome fans.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.