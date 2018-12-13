One woman miraculously found her wedding ring 9 years after losing it

More
Michael Strahan and Sara Haines have everything you need to know this afternoon.
2:06 | 12/13/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for One woman miraculously found her wedding ring 9 years after losing it

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59800087,"title":"One woman miraculously found her wedding ring 9 years after losing it ","duration":"2:06","description":"Michael Strahan and Sara Haines have everything you need to know this afternoon. ","url":"/GMA/GMA_Day/video/woman-miraculously-found-wedding-ring-years-losing-59800087","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.